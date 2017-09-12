App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 12, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bus conductor faces action after a pigeon was found travelling without ticket

As per rules, conductors should collect one-fourth of the full fare when a passenger is carrying more than 30 pigeons. But there is no clear law about the charge for carrying a single pigeon.

Moneycontrol News

A bus conductor has landed in trouble after a pigeon was found travelling ticketless on his bus. The conductor who works for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) was issued a memo for allowing the bird to travel without any ticket.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening. The bus was travelling from Ellavadi, a tribal village to Harur town when it was stopped by officials for checking. The officials then discovered that an intoxicated passenger was holding a pigeon with him.

The official inquired the conductor whether he had issued a ticket for the pigeon. The conductor answered that the passenger had not brought the bird with him but caught hold of it when it came near him, as per a report in Times of India.

Officials did not find the explanation satisfactory and hence issued a memo. As per the department rules, conductors should collect one-fourth of the full fare when a passenger is carrying more than 30 pigeons. But there is no clear law about the charge for carrying a single pigeon.

The department officials said that they will take appropriate action based on the memo.

