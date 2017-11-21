Bureaucratic rejig: 20 joint secretaries appointed in different govt depts

The government on Monday effected a significant bureaucratic rejig, appointing 20 joint secretaries across various departments.

Anuj Sharma and Dharma Reddy Alla have been appointed joint secretaries in the home ministry, an order issued by a department of personnel and training (DoPT) said.

Both of them are 1991 batch officers of Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES).

IAS officer V Shashank Shekhar, joint secretary (JS) in the home ministry, has been shifted to the department of school education and literacy in the same capacity, it said.

Of the 20 officers, ten are from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the rest from other civil services.

IAS officer Rajeev Singh Thakur will be a joint secretary in the department of defence. Ravi Kant, joint secretary, department of ex-servicemen welfare, has also been sent to the department of defence.

Hari Prasad Pudi, a 1994 batch officer of the Indian Railway Accounts Service, will be a joint secretary in the department of ex-servicemen.

Indian Engineering Service officer Kumar Vinay Pratap will be a joint secretary in the department of economic affairs, the order said.

IAS officers Kamran Rizvi and Sachin Sinha have been appointed as joint secretaries in the department of rural development and department of school education and literacy respectively.

Pankaj Rag, a joint secretary in the ministry of culture, has been sent to the sports ministry.

Sushil Kumar Singla and Sanjay Kumar Sinha will be joint secretaries in the department of land resources and department of higher education respectively, the order said.

IRS officer Shravan Kumar will be JS in the culture ministry, Anant Swarup will be the JS in the department of commerce and Jatindra Nath Swain has been appointed as Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India (JS level) under the ministry of new and renewable energy, it said.

Sanjay Rastogi will be development commissioner (handlooms) textiles ministry. IAS officer Sundeep Kumar Nayak has been appointed managing director, NCDCI, under the department of agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare.

Senior bureaucrats Anoop Srivastava will be JS and financial adviser in the department of space, Keshav Chandra, joint secretary (logistics), department of commerce and P Shakil Ahamed will be senior executive director/OSD in Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd.