Built for a tank: All you need to know about the Dhola-Sadiya bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s largest bridge in Assam on Friday as his government completes three years.

At over 9 kilometres long, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge will connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and will enhance the existing transport network by reducing travel time up to four hours. In the long run, better connectivity will guarantee increase in trade and developmental activities.

Here are some facts about the Dhola-Sadiya bridge:

- The Dhola-Sadiya bridge is 9.15 km long, about 30 percent longer than the famous Bandra-Worli Sealink in Mumbai.

- The bridge is built over Lohit river, a tributary of Brahmaputra.

- It connects Sadiya, which is 540 kilometers from Assam’s capital Dispur, and Dhola, which is 300 kilometers from Arunachal’s capital Itanagar.

- The total cost of the project is Rs 950 crore.

- The bridge is of strategic importance to the military. Since the bridge is close to the India-China border, it will aid to quick movements of military troops and artillery in times of conflict.

- It can withstand the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank.

- Construction of the bridge started in 2011, under the Congress government.

- The bridge is a part of a larger project by the Centre to enhance road connectivity across the states.

- The bridge will ensure connectivity between the two states. Earlier, the only way to travel between these states was by a ferry, which operated only during the daytime.

- As Arunachal does not have a civilian airport, the bridge will help commuters to reach the nearest rail head in Tinsukia and the airport in Dibrugarh smoothly.