BSNL starts online verification of SIMs for NRIs, elderly

State-run telecom firm BSNL rolled out Aadhaar-based online verification of mobile connections for non-resident Indians, senior citizens above 70 years and physically challenged persons.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced simplified reverification process for...NRI, senior citizens and physically challenged persons. This web based application can be used from the comfort of home...," the company said in a statement.

The service can be used by senior citizens above 70 years as on January 1, 2018, physically challenged people and non- resident Indians (NRI) who do not have Aadhaar number or have the biometric ID but their mobile number is not registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The BSNL customer in the eligible category can reverify his mobile number through the company's website where the link for the process is given, enter his existing mobile number and then the one-time password sent on that number.

Once the online process is complete, the entered details will be sent for verification to the local circle administration.

If the circle administrator verifies or approves the details, an SMS will be sent to the customer about the successful completion of the re-verification process, as per the details available on BSNL website.