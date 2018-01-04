App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSF launches 'Ops Alert' along 200 km border to curb militant movement

The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched "Operation Alert" along the over 200 kilometer long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir to curb the increasing movement of infiltrating militants from across the border.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched "Operation Alert" along the over 200 kilometer long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir to curb the increasing movement of infiltrating militants from across the border.

"There are inputs that there is movement of militants and accordingly, we have declared 'Ops Alert' on the border," Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, Ram Awatar told reporters here on Thursday.

The BSF gave a military send off by organising Wreath- laying ceremony at Frontier headquarters here in the honour of the late Head Constable Radha Pada Hazara, who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Samba sector yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dr S P Vaid, IGP Jammu Zone and Dr S D Singh attended the ceremony along with the IG BSF Jammu Ram Awtar and other senior officers and Jawans of BSF.

related news

"It is because of that alertness, that they have acted like that (resorting to sniper firing). The moral of the BSF is high and will continue to remain high," the IG said.

He said the effort of the BSF was to maintain peace along the border, but Pakistan was always trying to disturb this peace.

"It is because of this machination of Pakistan that they yesterday martyred one jawan by sniping," he said.

Giving details of yesterday's incident, the IG said "this jawan was performing duty at a forward post and there were four to five rounds of fire from Pakistan and one of them hit him".

"It was followed by automatic weapon fire. After getting intimation the neighbouring mounts retaliated back and solid response was given by the BSF in which Pakistan has suffered large human and property loss", he added.

Pakistan posts were destroyed and the entire infrastructure in those posts has been damaged, the officer said.

He added that one intruder was killed in R S Pura sector on Thursday.

"There was movement under thick cover of fog and one intruder was spotted well inside Indian territory and he was fired upon and shot dead. He was resident of Sialkot district (of Pakistan). It was an infiltration attempt," the officer said.

Either he was a member of the infiltration group or their guide, he said.

Speaking to the reporters, DGP J&K Police, Dr S P Vaid said "those who are thinking they have done good by murder of humanity, need to introspect. Our forces are capable of giving them a befitting reply".

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.