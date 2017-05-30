BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) to be declared today at 11 am on biharboard.ac.in

BSEB is set to declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 today at 11 am.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Intermediate) today on its website biharboard.ac.in.

Though the board has not confirmed this on its website, BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishor was quoted by several media reports as saying 12th Results will be declared today. Moneycontrol has not independently verified this claim.

The board is expected to declare results for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. The exact time for declaration is not known but a Hindustan Times report said it would be declared at 11 am.

When the Bihar board declares results, here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the website:

> Log on to the website biharboard.ac.in

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Separately, Bihar Intermediate Result 2017 will also be declared on a clutch of private results-tracking websites such as Indiaresults.com and Examresults.net.

There has been a lot of speculation lately regarding the declaration of Bihar Board results. Results have anyway got delayed because of a 15-day teachers' strike that took place earlier this year.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25. Last year, the results were declared on May 20, 2016.

There is no confirmation on when Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 (Matric) will be declared.

The HT report also quoted the chairperson as saying that toppers for the Bihar Intermediate Exam 2017 will be given prizes. The first three toppers will get a prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, along with a laptop and a Kindle.