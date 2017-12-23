App
Dec 22, 2017 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

BS4 founder RK Chowdhury merges with SP

"I am merging my party with SP and in future we will unitedly uproot BJP from the state and the country," Chowdhury said in a press conference here with SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bahujan Samaj Swabhiman Sangharsh Samiti(BS4) founder and former minister RK Chowdhury today announced the merger of his party with Samajwadi Party (SP).

Former minister Swami Omvesh also joined SP on the occasion.

Welcoming them and their party workers in the SP, Akhilesh said people are fed up with the anti-people policies of the BJP government, which is only befooling them and doing nothing for their welfare.

He added that the ongoing "divisive politics" of BJP won't work now, and that SP will stop them.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #Politics

