Sep 04, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

During inquiry, the alleged involvement of Murray Denis Ward, a British national and a frequent visitor to the institute, came to the light, the police said, adding that Ward had been associated with NAB as a regular donor for almost nine years.

British citizen held for 'sodomising' visually-impaired kids

A 54-year-old British national has been arrested here for allegedly sodomising three visually- impaired minor inmates of the National Association for The Blind (NAB) in south Delhi's RK Puram, the police said today.

The police were informed yesterday about the incident.

During inquiry, the alleged involvement of Murray Denis Ward, a British national and a frequent visitor to the institute, came to the light, the police said, adding that Ward had been associated with NAB as a regular donor for almost nine years.

Ward, who was subsequently arrested, allegedly sexually harassed the three NAB inmates on September 2, the police said.

His cell phone was being examined, the police said, adding that they had found a couple of "objectionable" video clips from his laptop.

Ward, a native of Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, was working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon till April.

He had suffered a paralytic attack in February and has been under treatment since then.

tags #Current Affairs #India

