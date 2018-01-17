App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 17, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bridging the safety gap: Elphinstone - Parel, and Currey Road FOBs to be ready by Feb 15

The project got delayed by 15 days due to technical hurdles and will be complete by February 15 instead of January 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone station foot over bridge on September 29 had left 23 people dead and over 50 injured. Nearly 5 months later, Mumbai local travelers are set to get the new wider foot over bridge promised by the government, reports Times of India.

According to the report, works on raising new FOBs at Elphinstone Road-Parel and Currey Road are likely to be completed by February 15, albeit a tad later than the estimated deadline of January end.

While a five-member inquiry committee set up by the Indian Railways had blamed heavy rain, crowd and confusion for the stampede, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Indian Army will be constructing the new foot-over bridge (FoB) at the station on a war footing.

Fadnavis had announced the project will be complete by January 31. However, the project got delayed by 15 days due to technical hurdles, including delay in acquisition of a private land at Currey Road.

related news

"The army has sought a block to launch a girder in January-end. We will approve the dates as soon as the commissioner of railway safety grants clearance," said Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief PRO to TOI. After the launching of the girder, the army will need 8-10 days to build the FOB staircase.

FOB at Ambivli is the ony project that will see its completion on time.

Elphinstone and Parel stations are two of the major railway stations with many of the office complexes right around the corner, the stations are always overcrowded during pick office hours.

Daily commuters say, sometimes they have to wait for several minutes on the footbridge to get down as the staircases remain inadequate to accommodate the rushing crowd.

How much are the FOBs costing?

Elphinstone FOB- Rs 11 crore

Currey Road FOB- Rs 2 crore

Ambivli FOB- Rs 2.74 crore

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.