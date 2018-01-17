Bridging the safety gap: Elphinstone - Parel, and Currey Road FOBs to be ready by Feb 15

A stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone station foot over bridge on September 29 had left 23 people dead and over 50 injured. Nearly 5 months later, Mumbai local travelers are set to get the new wider foot over bridge promised by the government, reports Times of India.

According to the report, works on raising new FOBs at Elphinstone Road-Parel and Currey Road are likely to be completed by February 15, albeit a tad later than the estimated deadline of January end.

While a five-member inquiry committee set up by the Indian Railways had blamed heavy rain, crowd and confusion for the stampede, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the Indian Army will be constructing the new foot-over bridge (FoB) at the station on a war footing.

Fadnavis had announced the project will be complete by January 31. However, the project got delayed by 15 days due to technical hurdles, including delay in acquisition of a private land at Currey Road.

"The army has sought a block to launch a girder in January-end. We will approve the dates as soon as the commissioner of railway safety grants clearance," said Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief PRO to TOI. After the launching of the girder, the army will need 8-10 days to build the FOB staircase.

FOB at Ambivli is the ony project that will see its completion on time.

Elphinstone and Parel stations are two of the major railway stations with many of the office complexes right around the corner, the stations are always overcrowded during pick office hours.

Daily commuters say, sometimes they have to wait for several minutes on the footbridge to get down as the staircases remain inadequate to accommodate the rushing crowd.

How much are the FOBs costing?

Elphinstone FOB- Rs 11 crore

Currey Road FOB- Rs 2 crore

Ambivli FOB- Rs 2.74 crore