you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 04, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

BRICS Summit kicks off; Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi display bonhomie

Modi was the third leader to reach the convention centre, venue of the 9th BRICS Summit in this port city of China and was followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi tomorrow.

BRICS Summit kicks off; Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi display bonhomie

The BRICS Summit began here today with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who received the leaders of Brazil, Russia and South Africa ahead of the restricted meeting of the grouping.

Modi was the third leader to reach the convention centre, venue of the 9th BRICS Summit in this port city of China and was followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi tomorrow.

The Summit will be the first gathering when the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet after New Delhi and Beijing decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area on August 28 after over a two month standoff between them.

Apart from the restricted, the leaders will participate in the plenary during which they will explore ways to enhance cooperation within the members of the grouping in key areas. They will also deliberate on international issues of significance, including global economy and challenges.

The Summit will end with the adoption of a Xiamen declaration, which will capture the essence of the deliberations and future road map.

