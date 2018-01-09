App
Jan 09, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brahmagupta-II gave 'law of gravity' before Newton, claims Rajasthan Minister

Referring to student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kanhaiya Kumar, the BJP leader said, "No Kanhaiya should be born in Rajasthan"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has said Brahmagupta-II discovered the law of gravity before Issac Newton.

Speaking during a programme at the Rajasthan University here yesterday, he asserted that Brahmagupta-II came up with the gravitation law a thousand years ago.

"We all have studied that Newton gave the law of gravitation, but delving deeper, we can find that Brahmagupta-II came up with the theory of gravitation 1,000 years before (Newton). Why don't we include this fact in the curriculum?" Devnani asked.

The state primary and secondary education minister said the school curriculum was changed and close to 200 Indian personalities, including Rajput king Maharana Pratap, were included.

The minister also stressed that education should be value-based.

Referring to student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kanhaiya Kumar, the BJP leader said, "No Kanhaiya should be born in Rajasthan".

Kumar was in 2016 arrested in connection with a case of alleged sedition and criminal conspiracy over holding of an event at JNU against hanging of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The Rajasthan minister, who is not new to controversies, had last year claimed that cow was the only animal that exhales oxygen while quoting a research website.

