App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Body of HRD Ministry official found on railway tracks in Delhi

Police recovered a purported suicide note from his pocket stating that no one was responsible for his death.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The body of an Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) official was found at the railway tracks in Palam, nearly three days after he went missing, police said on Thursday.

Jeetendra Kumar Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after he had gone for a morning walk, they said.

His body was yesterday found at the railway tracks in Palam and the police identified him today. Prima facie it appears that he committed suicide, the police said.

A purported suicide note, in which he said that no one was responsible for his death, was found from his pocket, they added.

Jha, a 1998-batch officer, was currently posted with the HRD ministry.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.