you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC seals 12 eateries, razes illegal construction at 135 establishments

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official today said that the action was carried out by 52 squads that surveyed 795 eateries across Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The civic body today announced that over the past two days it had sealed 12 eateries for flouting fire safety norms and demolished unauthorised construction carried out in 135 establishments.

"We have seized 319 cylinders as well and action is being taken under provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act," he informed.

The official added that 438 owners have also been asked to rectify irregularities at their establishments.

The action is part of an ongoing drive the BMC started after a devastating fire swept through a pub in the Kamala Mills area of central Mumbai in the early hours of December 29 killing 14 people.

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #Current Affairs #India #Kamala Mills fire

