App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC chief asks hoteliers to strictly follow fire safety norms

Representatives of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta against the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people in December 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The municipal chief on Monday asked restaurant and hotel owners to strictly follow rules related to fire safety at their establishments.

Representatives of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) had met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Monday against the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people in the early hours of December 29.

A senior BMC official told PTI that the stern advice was well received and the AHAR representatives assured the civic chief of full cooperation in making restaurants and hotels in the city safe for its patrons.

The Kamala Mills fire incident has been followed by the BMC cracking the whip on illegal alterations and additions made by several eateries to their premises.

The official added that the AHAR delegation also requested for the development of a mechanism to weed out irregularities being carried out by a few people in the industry.

The AHAR had, following the devastating fire, issued a 14-point circular laying down fire safety norms to 8,000 member-establishments in the city.

tags #BMC #Current Affairs #India #Legal #mumbai

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.