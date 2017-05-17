App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 17, 2017 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blast from the Past: May 17 — This Day, That Year

Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 17 in past years which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

Blast from the Past: May 17 — This Day, That Year

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, one shouldn't forget the past either — for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 17 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

Eighteen years ago on this day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered to resign from the Congress after powerful regional bosses including Sharad Pawar rebelled over her Italian birth. While Pawar split with the party, Sonia Gandhi went on to lead the Congress to victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections as the United Progressive Alliance governed India for 10 years.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

Copy_

 

