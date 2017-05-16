App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 16, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blast from the Past: May 16 — This Day, That Year

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, one shouldn't forget the past either — for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 16 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

Three years ago on this day, the results for general elections were declared — 15 days before the 15th Lok Sabha completed its mandate on May 31. The National Democratic Alliance won a sweeping victory, taking 336 seats which paved way for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister.

Here are Moneycontrol's charts on the events that occurred on May 16.

This day that year India

This day that year Globe

