Blast from the Past: May 16 — This Day, That Year

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, one shouldn't forget the past either — for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 16 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

Three years ago on this day, the results for general elections were declared — 15 days before the 15th Lok Sabha completed its mandate on May 31. The National Democratic Alliance won a sweeping victory, taking 336 seats which paved way for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister.

Here are Moneycontrol's charts on the events that occurred on May 16.