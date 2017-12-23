App
Dec 22, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's foundation based on 'lies': Rahul Gandhi

He was speaking after chairing his first CWC meeting as the Congress president with his mother Sonia Gandhi seated next to him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming the trial court verdict in 2G spectrum case a vindication of the Congress' stand, party president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the ruling BJP's whole architecture and foundation were based on "lies".

"I think 2G has been vindication (of Congress' stand)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters when asked about the special CBI court's Thursday verdict acquitting all the accused.

Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged, "The whole architecture and foundation of the BJP are based on lies... Narendra Modi's Gujarat model is also a lie."

Gandhi also asked why Modi was "silent" on the allegations made by the Opposition over Rafale deal and financial irregularities of a firm linked to BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay.

