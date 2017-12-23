App
Dec 22, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP won't come to power after 2019 polls: Patole

Nana Patole, who has resigned as an MP and from the BJP, on Friday said the saffron party will not come to power after the 2019 general elections.

Patole also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has "destroyed democratic values, the Constitution and the farmers".

Patole also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has "destroyed democratic values, the Constitution and the farmers".

"The BJP won't come to power in 2019 as all points which were in its 2014 poll manifesto were ignored by the Modi government," Patole told reporters here.

The former MP, who shared the stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the campaign for the recently-held Gujarat polls, said he too contributed to Congress' better performance in the western state.

While the BJP managed to retain power in Gujarat by bagging 99 seats, the Congress improved its tally to 77 in the 182-member House.

Asked if he would join any political party, Patole said he may join the Congress, or he and his followers may start an independent movement to serve people.

tags #India #Politics

