BJP rubbishes Cong's 'no development' charge in Uttarakhand

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand today dismissed the Congress's allegations that development stalled under its rule, claiming the state government has initiated projects worth Rs 20,000 crore within eight months of coming to power.

Congress leaders have alleged that the development of Uttarakhand has staled since the BJP came to power in March.

Former state chief minister Harish Rawat has claimed that development has "gone for a holiday" in Uttarakhand. Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pritam Singh has said that the BJP's much-hyped "double-engine" government has failed to take off.

Replying to the accusations, Pradesh BJP unit spokesman Suresh Joshi said thatr initiating projects worth Rs 20,000 crore was no mean achievement for the nearly eight-month-old government.

Joshi explained to reporters the projects imitated by the BJP government. He said they include a Rs 12,500 crore all-weather road project and several national highways and Namami Gange projects.

The BJP spokesman said projects worth Rs 1,300 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana would soon start. The Centre has released Rs 16,000 crore for various road projects in the state.

He accused the Congress of having done little for the development of the state during its 10-year rule in the state and at the Centre and asked the party to stop spreading lies.

"Instead of making hollow allegations, come to an open debate with facts and figures. We will also come with data and set the record straight," he said.