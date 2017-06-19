App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 19, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today to finalise president nominee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today to finalise president nominee

The BJP Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision making body, will meet today to take a decision on its presidential nominee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

It is not clear whether the board will announce its candidate today as a party leader said it may authorise Shah to take a call.

The Board members will be briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties.

The committee members include union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also the members of the Board.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #BJP Parliamentary Board #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.