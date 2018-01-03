App
India
Jan 03, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MLA says 'India for Hindus', seeks to wriggle out of controversy

The Khatauli MLA publicly said on Monday that "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who again waded into controversy with the claim that India is a country for Hindus as it is known as 'Hindustan', today clarified that his outburst was against Pakistan and not Muslims.

"During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, the property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini had said.

However, Saini, on Wednesday sought to wriggle out of the controversy by saying he did not intend to hurt any religious sentiments.

His remarks, he said, were directed against Pakistan in the backdrop of the discourteous treatment meted out to imprisoned Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother in Islamabad.

"I did not intend to hurt religious sentiments. I was enraged over Pakistan's behaviour with Jadhav's family members. My remarks were not against Muslims," he said.

Last year, Saini sparked controversy when he threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows. Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act.

