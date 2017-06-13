App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 13, 2017 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP may consult Patnaik for consensus on Prez candidate: Naidu

When asked whether BJP will consult Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Naidu said that they would like to discuss the matter with all the opposition parties including BJD.

BJP may consult Patnaik for consensus on Prez candidate: Naidu

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said that the party might consult Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in order to reach a consensus about a candidate for the upcoming Presidential poll.

Naidu, who was here to attend a Sabka Saath Sabka Bikas programme, said, "It will be a good tradition to elect a person as the president of India on consensus."

Asked whether they will consult BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Naidu said that they would like to discuss the matter with all the opposition parties including BJD.

Naidu's statement came barely hours after BJP president Amit Shah formed a three-member committee to consult political parties in a bid to elect the new President on consensus.

Besides Naidu, the committee comprises Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.

JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, party leader Sharad Yadav, TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have met Patnaik on the issue of Presidential election.

However, Patnaik has not given any assurance to any leader and maintained that he will would take a decision at the appropriate time, sources said.

Nomination papers for the Presidential election can be filed between 14 and June 28. The poll is scheduled to be held on July 17.

BJD's decision regarding the Presidential polls is considered significant as the party has 20 members in the Lok Sabha, nine members in the Rajya Sabha and 117 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

tags #Current Affairs #India #presidential elections

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.