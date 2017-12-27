App
Dec 26, 2017 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leader slams own party, says anyone can join it and get post

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Observing that nowadays anybody can join the BJP and is rewarded with a post, senior party leader Haribhau Bagde has said that the cadres can now only oppose murderers and mad people from getting inducted into the party fold.

Bagde, who is the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, was speaking at a meeting of senior party workers in Aurangabad yesterday to mark former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's birthday.

He said that in past, the intention of those who joined politics was social service and not self-interest.

"Earlier, a lot of thought used to go into deciding whom to induct into the party and whom to give the posts. It was just like the inquiries we make while selecting proper groom for our girls.

"But now the situation has changed. Anyone can come in and is rewarded with a party post. There are a lot of changes in the party as people also change," he said.

Now, BJP workers can only oppose murderers and mad people from getting inducted into the party, Bagde said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Politics

