Nov 21, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP leader says will chop off those hands that are raised against Prime Minister Modi

Rai, the Lok Sabha member representing Ujiarpur was addressing a meeting when he made the statement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nityanand Rai, President of BJP’s Bihar wing has come up with a threat against detractors of PM Narendra Modi. Speaking at a function on Monday, the BJP leader warned that those fingers and hands that are raised against the PM will be broken or chopped off.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Lok Sabha member representing Ujiarpur was addressing a meeting organised by the Vaishya and Kanu communities when he made the statement.

Crediting Narendra Modi for overcoming huge odds and becoming the leader of the country, Rai said that Modi had become the prime minister of the country after facing a childhood that was filled with poverty and hardship.

He continued his speech and said that the elevation of Modi to the position of Indian Prime Minister should be a matter of pride to every individual, and the former’s honour should be defended by all at any cost.

related news

He added to this by saying that everyone should join together to break or chop any hand that is raised against Modi. “Any finger or hand raised against the PM, we should get together to either break it or, if need be, chop it off,” he was quoted saying in the report.

The statement, which was made in the presence of many prominent leaders, including Bihar's Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, immediately raised eyebrows.  While Rai later said that he's taking back his statement which he used only as an idiom rather than an actual threat.

The comment is ill-timed as the ruling party BJP eagerly awaiting outcomes of two important elections of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that will help them strategise better for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, another BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu had issued a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the heads of actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the controversy around the movie Padmavati.

#Bihar #BJP #India #Narendra Modi

