you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 01, 2017 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leader hacked to death on city outskirts

BJP's SC/ST Yuva Morcha Anekal unit's Vice President, Harish was allegedly hacked to death by a group of men near Anekal, according to the police.

BJP leader hacked to death on city outskirts

A BJP leader was allegedly hacked to death by a group of men near Anekal on the outskirts, police said today.

The deceased has been identified as Harish (40), BJP's SC/ST Yuva Morcha Anekal unit's Vice President.

Police officials said the incident happened late last night when Harish was returning home after meeting friends at a bar and restaurant.

The assailants intercepted his motor cycle and threw chilli powder into his eyes before hacking him to death.

Police suspect that personal rivalry may be the cause  for the murder. Search is on for the assailants, police Harish's family and friends have expressed suspicion that he might have been killed by opponents unable to accept his political growth.

Alleging law and order has completely failed under  Siddaramaiah government's four years rule, BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa said such attacks on BJP activists have been increasing.

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India

