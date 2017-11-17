BJP leader and his driver shot dead in Greater Noida, minor girl also killed amid ruckus

Two people, including BJP leader Shiv Kumar Yadav, were shot dead in Greater Noida by a four-member gang on Thursday. The killings occurred moments after the victims’ car mauled down a girl to death while attempting to escape from the chasing attackers.

Shiv Kumar Yadav, a BJP worker and his driver Balli Nath were killed, while his bodyguard Raspal was left in a critical condition after their SUV was ambushed by men who came on bikes, a report in The Times of India stated.

According to the report, the trio was returning from a school owned by Yadav in the afternoon when four men chased their vehicle. Sensing danger, Yadav and his SUV driver tried to flee from the attackers. As per the report, while trying to get away, their SUV hit a minor girl who was crushed in the ruckus.

The 14-year-old was immediately rushed to the ESIC Hospital in Noida but she succumbed to the injuries.

The bikers, who were still chasing the SUV eventually caught up with it and shot on the vehicle's tyre to flatten it, following which it crashed into a divider near Tigri village and overturned.

The bikers soon surrounded the vehicle and sprayed bullets into it. Ramesh Kumar, an eyewitness was quoted saying in the report that the assailants “surrounded the SUV from both sides and sprayed bullets from a point-blank range at the occupants, killing Yadav and Nath at the spot.”

While Yadav and Nath were declared brought dead after they were rushed to the Fortis Hospital, the bodyguard Raspal who sustained serious injuries was referred to GTB hospital where his condition remains critical.

Death of Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad is the second instance where a BJP activist has been shot to death ahead of the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, BJP worker Gajendra Bhati was also shot dead by assailants who came on bikes.

While it is not yet clear what was the motive behind the murders, reports indicate that Yadav who had recently joined BJP after leaving Samajwadi Party was jailed earlier in connection with a murder of a person over a property dispute.