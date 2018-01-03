App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP hits out at Arvind Kejriwal over Rajya Sabha nominations

The Aam Aadmi Party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its nominees for the January 16 Rajya Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the AAP has "betrayed" the people by nominating "two businessmen" for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its nominees for the January 16 Rajya Sabha polls.

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tiwari said the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it stormed to power in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal came to power seeking to fight corruption. Now, he is sending two businessmen to the Rajya Sabha. He has betrayed not only Delhi but also the whole country," he said.

Sushil Gupta resigned from the Congress in November last year.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said that Gupta came to him to tender his resignation and told him beforehand that he was promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the AAP.

"On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him-'Why'? 'I have been promised Rajya Sabha(seat)'- was his reply," Maken said in a tweet.

Maken described Gupta as a "good man" known for his charity.

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #India #Manoj Tiwari #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.