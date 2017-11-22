App
Nov 22, 2017 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP hits back at Congress, says PM Modi victim of abuses

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told reporters that his party stands for use of civil political language and is against use of any abuse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "victim" of abuses as it hit back at the Congress over its charge that Modi was a "serial abuser".

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told reporters that his party stands for use of civil political language and is against use of any abuse.

"If somebody has been abused the most after independence, it is Narendra Modi. He is a victim," he said.

He cited a host of "abusive" comments made by Congress leaders, including its president Sonia Gandhi and her deputy Rahul Gandhi, in the past to target Modi.

Sonia Gandhi called Modi 'maut ka saudagar' while her son accused him of 'khoon ki dalali', Singh said, adding that Priyanka Gandhi had used the word 'neech' against the prime minister. He also cited several others abusive comments made by Congress leaders to make his point.

Earlier, the Congress dubbed Modi a "serial abuser" and the BJP "mother of crass statements".

The war of words has erupted between the two parties after a tweet, which took dig at Modi's background as a tea- seller, by the Congress youth wing yesterday provoked a backlash from the BJP. A red-faced Congress distanced from it.

BJP MP Paresh Rawal also took a personal dig at a top Congress leader. He later tendered an apology.

