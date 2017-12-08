App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 08, 2017 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP has no manifesto, PM Narendra Modi silent about Gujarat's future: Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent about the future of Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP for not publishing its manifesto for the elections yet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent about the future of Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP for not publishing its manifesto for the elections yet.

At a poll rally at this tribal town in Chhota Udepur district, he said his party came out with a manifesto after consulting various sections of society, such as tribal communities, women and youth, and incorporating their demands.

"The campaign in half of Gujarat has already ended. Polling will be held shortly. But the BJP has not announced its manifesto yet. The BJP has not told you what it will do for you in the next five years," Gandhi said.

"Modi-ji used to say that the BJP will rule in Gujarat for the next hundred years. But he is not saying a single word about the future of Gujarat at his rallies.

related news

"Instead, Modi-ji talks about Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and so many global issues. This election is not about Modi or (Rahul) Gandhi...it's about THE people of Gujarat," he said.

"The BJP is ruling here for the last 22 years. Now you have an opportunity to elect a government which would focus on you. People want to know what the BJP or Congress would do for them. While the BJP has not declared its manifesto, we held extensive dialogue with THE people and prepared our manifesto accordingly," he said.

All key demands of tribal communities, such as the implementation of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, filling up vacant posts reserved for STs, scholarships for tribal students and better compensation for land acquisition, have been included in the Congress manifesto, Gandhi said.

The BJP government snatched away 6.5 lakh acres of tribal land in Gujarat without giving proper compensation, the Congress leader alleged.

Voting for 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat will be held tomorrow, while that for 93 seats of the north and central Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, wILL he held on December 14. Campaigning for the first phase ended yesterday.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.