BJP has neither policy, not intention to get triple talaq bill passed in Rajya Sabha: Congress

The Congress today alleged that the BJP government has neither the policy nor the intention to get the contentious triple talaq bill passed in Parliament, and also accused it of running away from a debate on the matter.

The bill, which has divided political parties and drawn criticism from several Muslim bodies, was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 28. It now has to be passed by the Rajya Sabha to become a law.

But the Congress, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, wants certain changes to the bill - such as making provisions for providing financial aid to Muslim women divorced through instant triple talaq - before supporting its passage in the upper House.

It accused the ruling BJP of practicing a policy that disturbs communal harmony and alleged that violence against Dalits has risen in all states where the BJP was in power.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said even parties like the TDP and the BJD, which have stood with the BJP, were with the opposition on the issue. Even "independent" parties like the INLD have distanced themselves from the BJP, he added.

"The BJP has neither the policy nor the intention to get the triple talaq bill passed in Parliament," he told reporters.

Tiwari alleged that it was the BJP's policy to "divide the society" and the ruling party was running away from a debate on the matter.

He said as per the traditions of the Rajya Sabha, any motion that has been taken up and if the House was adjourned the next day it is taken up.

On the Dalit protests in Maharashtra, Tiwari alleged that wherever the BJP has been voted to power violence against the community has increased.

"Whenever BJP is in power or is seeking to gain power, its first attack is on breaking the society on caste and religious lines," he said, adding that it's attempt in Maharashtra was also to creak social harmony in the society.

Senior Congress leader P L Punia alleged it was clear that the BJP and the RSS ignited violence in Koregaon village in Pune district on January 1 and the Maharashtra government failed to control the violence there.

He demanded immediate arrest of the two accused named in the FIR for allegedly instigating violence in Pune, and questioned why the government was protecting them.

Punia alleged that the two accused, who were linked to Hindutva outfits, were stated to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"We demand legal action against those who were trying to disturb harmony (in the society)," he said.

He claimed that the Pune violence was spreading to other states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"The BJP and RSS does the work of dividing society on caste and religious lines. Dalit atrocities also rise wherever the BJP is in power," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Congress also slammed the Modi government over the reported breach in the Aadhaar data, saying the right to privacy was being "flouted with impunity".

"AADHAR data breached yet again! As every citizen's personal information is exposed to hackers everyday & Right to Privacy is mocked and flouted with impunity, Modi Govt remains immune. Is anyone listening?," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.