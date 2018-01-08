BJP general-secretary hits out at Ashok Gehlot over Barmer refinery issue

BJP general-secretary Arun Singh today demanded an apology from Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for "misleading" the public over re-laying of the foundation stone of Barmer oil refinery by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot yesterday questioned the rationale behind re-laying the foundation stone of the refinery, which was already done by Sonia Gandhi in 2013.

"The prime minister's proposed visit on January 16 for the foundation-laying ceremony is unfortunate," Gehlot had said.

However, Singh, during a visit to the party's state headquarters in Jaipur, iterated that the Vasundhara Raje government's decision to sign a new MoU last year on the project was a good move, as it saved public money to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore.

Gehlot should appreciate the chief minister for this, Singh added.