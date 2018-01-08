App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP general-secretary hits out at Ashok Gehlot over Barmer refinery issue

Former Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot yesterday questioned the rationale behind re-laying the foundation stone of the refinery, which was already done by Sonia Gandhi in 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Photo credit: Facebook/ @AshokGehlot.Rajasthan
Photo credit: Facebook/ @AshokGehlot.Rajasthan

BJP general-secretary Arun Singh today demanded an apology from Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for "misleading" the public over re-laying of the foundation stone of Barmer oil refinery by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot yesterday questioned the rationale behind re-laying the foundation stone of the refinery, which was already done by Sonia Gandhi in 2013.

"The prime minister's proposed visit on January 16 for the foundation-laying ceremony is unfortunate," Gehlot had said.

However, Singh, during a visit to the party's state headquarters in Jaipur, iterated that the Vasundhara Raje government's decision to sign a new MoU last year on the project was a good move, as it saved public money to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore.

Gehlot should appreciate the chief minister for this, Singh added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.