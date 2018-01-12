BJP draws parallel between CM Siddaramaiah and Hafiz Saeed

The BJP on Thursday sought to draw a parallel between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Hafiz Saeed, the founder of terror outfit LeT, saying the Congress leader in his attack on the BJP and the RSS echoed Saeed's views.

"Desperation and frustration of Siddaramaiah is evident. For vote bank politics, he is making senseless charges against the BJP and the RSS, and echoing views of Hafiz Saeed who considers India, BJP, RSS terrorists," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, seeking his apology.

He wondered if the Congress leader would join Saeed's new party after polls. Pakistan-based Saeed had recently announced to launch his own political party.

Rao's attack at the Karnataka Chief Minister after the latter called the BJP and the RSS "Hindu extremists".

The BJP has been making a strong bid to dethrone him from power. Its president Amit Shah had yesterday accused the state government of pursuing anti-Hindu policies.

Rao also tweeted Saeed's comments in which he had called the BJP and the RSS "terrorist outfits" to claim that Siddaramaiah echoed his views.

Siddaramaiah had yesterday alleged that the BJP and the RSS had terrorists among their ranks.

Speaking to reporters today, Siddaramaiah said, "I had said they are Hindutva terrorists. I am also a Hindu, but I'm a Hindu with humanity, they are Hindus without humanity. That is the difference between me and... (them)."

"Look at these statements, one by Hafiz Saeed & the other by Siddaramaiah. Karnataka CM is echoing views of Hafiz Saeed. Uncannily similar thinking or deliberate attempt to divert focus from misgovernance? CM should apologise," Rao of the BJP said.