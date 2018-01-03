App
Jan 03, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP, Congress hits out at Kejriwal over Rajya Sabha nominations

The nominations include Sanjay Singh, who has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant and former vice-president of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the AAP has "betrayed" the people by nominating "two businessmen" for the Rajya Sabha polls, while the Congress claimed that one of them was offered a seat way back in November 2017.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it had stormed to power in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its nominees for the January 16 Rajya Sabha polls.

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant and former vice-president of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI).

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken claimed that Sushil Gupta came to him to tender his resignation and told him beforehand that he had been promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the AAP.

"On 28 November, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him-'Why'? 'I have been promised Rajya Sabha(seat)'- was his reply," Maken said in a tweet.

Maaken also mocked Kejriwal for the choice of the AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees.

"Kejriwalji- you had joined politics to change it- you (AAP) have taken so much political colour? you took one from Congress and one from BJP," Maken tweeted in Hindi.

He also claimed that N D Gupta, who was termed a "GST expert" by Kejriwal, was the "biggest supporter" of the tax reform measure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tiwari told reporters that the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it stormed to power in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal came to power seeking to fight corruption. Now, he is sending two businessmen to the Rajya Sabha. He has betrayed not only Delhi but also the whole country," the BJP leader said.

