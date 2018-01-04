App
Jan 03, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of denotifying prime land near Lalbagh

BJP on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of denotifying 2.39 acre of land near Lalbagh in the heart of the city, meant for a park and public amenities, in favour of a private real estate developer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok said the land near Lalbagh botanical gardens was meant for a park and public amenities, which Siddaramaiah allegedly denotified for purposes other than what it was reserved for.

Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok said the land near Lalbagh botanical gardens was meant for a park and public amenities, which Siddaramaiah allegedly denotified for purposes other than what it was reserved for.

"The Siddaramaiah government allowed denotification of 2.39 acres of land at Siddapura village. It was a civic amenity site, earmarked for a park or other public use. The land was denotified to favour a private developer" he told reporters.

He said that the Revenue department records showed that Lalbagh area is in Siddapura village. The BJP leader showed 'documents' to back his claim that the Urban Development Department passed an order on November 18, 2014, denotifying the land.

He said the previous BJP government, under Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, had turned down the proposal to denotify the land. "But once Congress came to power, the denotification took place," said Ashok.

He said BJP would ensure that the case reaches its logical end and that the party would petition the Governor and seek his permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister however, trashed the charges, stating that "BJP is levelling baseless allegations.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

