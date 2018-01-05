Biomedical waste disposal unit in Agra: NGT sends notice to Centre,UP

A plea alleging that biomedical waste disposal facility was being set up in Agra without obtaining environment clearance has prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek response from the Centre and the UP government.

A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice U D Salvi issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Uttar Pradesh government, central and state pollution control boards and the Agra district magistrate while seeking their replies before February 13.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mahesh Chandra Sharma who has challenged the construction of the biomedical waste disposal unit at at Etmadpur in Agra.

Sharma, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, has alleged that the facility was being set up without environment clearance and authorisation under the provisions of Bio-Medical Waste Rules, 2016 and consent to establish/operate under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The petition has also contended that biomedical waste disposal unit was being set up in the prohibited Taj Trapezium Zone area.