App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biomedical waste disposal unit in Agra: NGT sends notice to Centre,UP

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mahesh Chandra Sharma who has challenged the construction of the biomedical waste disposal unit at at Etmadpur in Agra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A plea alleging that biomedical waste disposal facility was being set up in Agra without obtaining environment clearance has prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek response from the Centre and the UP government.

A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice U D Salvi issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Uttar Pradesh government, central and state pollution control boards and the Agra district magistrate while seeking their replies before February 13.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mahesh Chandra Sharma who has challenged the construction of the biomedical waste disposal unit at at Etmadpur in Agra.

Sharma, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, has alleged that the facility was being set up without environment clearance and authorisation under the provisions of Bio-Medical Waste Rules, 2016 and consent to establish/operate under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The petition has also contended that biomedical waste disposal unit was being set up in the prohibited Taj Trapezium Zone area.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.