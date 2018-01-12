Biman Bose says D Litt on Mamata Banerjee raises several questions

The decision of Calcutta University to confer an honorary D Litt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised "several questions", Left Front chairman Biman Bose said today.

He said as the matter is sub judice, the varsity should have refrained from awarding the honorary degree to Banerjee.

"Calcutta University was known for its autonomous functioning. Earlier, the members of senate and syndicate of the university were elected, now they are nominated by the government. The same senate has decided to confer D Litt on chief minister. It has raised several questions," Bose said.

The university has "lost its independence" under the Trinamool Congress rule, he asserted.

Referring to claims by a section of the TMC leadership that former chief minister Jyoti Basu was also conferred D Litt by the varsity, Bose said both the issues should not be confused as he got the award years after stepping down as CM.

A PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court challenging the varsity's decision to award the honorary D Litt degree to Banerjee.