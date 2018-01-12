App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi asks people to come up with suggestions on budget

In a statement issued here, Sushil Modi - who also holds the finance portfolio - said common citizens may send their suggestions to the state government through email as well as by post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday asked the people of the state to come up with suggestions, if any, with regard to the budget which would be tabled in the forthcoming session of the assembly.

In a statement issued here, Sushil - who also holds the finance portfolio - said common citizens may send their suggestions to the state government through email as well as by post.

The Bihar Deputy CM's outreach is in line with the policy of Narendra Modi government at the Centre of inviting commoners' suggestions ahead of general and railway budgets.

He also said prior to the budget, discussions would be held on the budget with five different groups comprising representatives from various economic sectors.

related news

The first group would comprise representatives from industry, trade, real estate and transport, besides Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries.

The second group would comprise those involved in agriculture, pisciculture, poultry farming and animal husbandry besides those associated with the cooperative sector.

The third group will comprise representatives from the health care sector while the fourth and the fifth would have those from central and state public sector undertakings respectively, Sushil said.

This is the first time that representatives from PSUs like NABARD, NTPC, NHAI and BUIDCO (Bihar Urban Infrastructure Devlopment Corporation) have been invited for discussions on the budget, the Bihar Deputy CM said.

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Sushil Kumar Modi

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.