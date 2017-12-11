Bihar Congress celebrates Rahul Gandhi's elevation

Cutting across factions, the Bihar Congress today hailed Rahul Gandhi becoming party President and expressed hope that he will "infuse with new energy" the more than 100 years old political organization.

Led by BPCC Acting President Kaukab Qadri, party leaders celebrated the news of Rahul Gandhi elevation as President at Sadaqat Ashram, the state headquarters, distributing sweets, smearing each other's faces with "gulaal" and bursting firecrackers".

Qadri expressed hope "the Congress will attain new heights under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, starting with a resounding victory in the Gujarat assembly polls. He is a descendant of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who gave up their lives in defence of the country's integrity. He will preserve the country's democratic and socialist tradition".

AICC member Prem Chan Mishra, who was also present on the occasion, was asked whether Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on probity in public life could place the party's alliance with the RJD under strain, on account of allegations of corruption against Lalu Prasad and his family. "It is premature to think of those things.

In any case, whenever the Congress has formed an alliance, it has not done so keeping an individual in mind. The stress has always been on ideology", Mishra said. Former BPCC president Ashok Choudhary, who was conspicuous by his absence at the Sadaqat Ashram, told PTI "it is a welcome development though it should have happened long ago. Even as the vice-president, Rahul Gandhi had been leading from the front and becoming the president was just a formality".

"Nevertheless, his elevation raises the hope that it will infuse the party with new energy", Choudhary said. Significantly, following the exit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the Grand Alliance, the state unit of the Congress has witnessed a bitter factional feud.

One of these factions is headed by Choudhary, who is said to be close to Kumar while the other faction comprises those who are believed to be more comfortable with the RJD. Other party leaders who congratulated Gandhi over his elevation included CLP leader Sadanand Singh, Amita Bhushan, Vijay Shankar Mishra, and Chandan Bagchi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi mocked at the jubilations over Rahul Gandhi's elevation saying "the Congress can never have a figure like Narendra Modi who rises through the ranks and reaches the top on sheer merit. All Congress presidents not from the Nehru-Gandhi family have been compelled to make disgraceful exits".