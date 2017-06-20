Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2017 date likely be declared today on biharboard.ac.in: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is unlikely to declare Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2017 today. However, a notification on the declaration date is likely to be put up on the official website biharboard.ac.in later today.

While online results partner indiaresults.com website says the declaration schedule is not fixed yet, multiple media reports suggested the BSEB Class 10 Result 2017 is likely to be declared today. Last year the result was declared on May 29.

An Indian Express article said BSEB Class 10 Result 2017 date will be announced by the board tonight. Result is likely to be out on June 22, according to the report. It also reported the Bihar Board BSEB plans to grant 8 grace marks to students and has received consent from the government.

This year, the Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to March 8 and an estimated 15 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the official website:

> Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or Indiaresults

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Last year the pass percentage was at 75.15 with almost 25 percent failures, according to Examresults. The pass percentage for boys who appeared in BSEB Matric Exam was 72.88 percent while for girls it was 76.08 percent

Results for BSEB Class 12th Intermediate examinations were also declared late last. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25.