Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 likely on May 24: You can check it on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare results for Senior Secondary School Certificate (Class 12th) exam for 2017 on May 24, as per an update by Indiaresults.com.

Students can log on to official website biharboard.ac.in to check out results.

Here’s a three step guide:

> Log on to the website bihardboard.ac.in

> Once you see a results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar board Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for Intermediate exams, which concluded on February 25.

A Hindustan Times reported quoted a top Bihar Board official as saying that the results evaluation process had slowed down after evaluators complained of being paid low salaries and facing poor service conditions but that the board is confident of declaring it on time.

Last year, the results were declared on May 20, 2016.

According to Indiaresults.com, the results for the secondary school (class 10th) exam is likely to be declared on June 2.