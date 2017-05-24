Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 likely by end of May; You can check it on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare results for Senior Secondary School Certificate (Class 12th) exam by the last week of May.

As of yet, the declaration schedule for results is not fixed.

According to a report in the NDTV, quoting Bihar board officials, BSEB class 12th results 2017 could be declared between May 27-29. The report further says that results were expected on May 25, but have been delayed due to unknown reasons.

Students can log on to official website biharboard.ac.in to check out results.

Here’s a three step guide:

> Log on to the website bihardboard.ac.in

> Once you see a results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar board Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for Intermediate exams, which concluded on February 25.

A Hindustan Times reported quoted a top Bihar Board official as saying that the results evaluation process had slowed down after evaluators complained of being paid low salaries and facing poor service conditions but that the board is confident of declaring it on time.

Last year, the results were declared on May 20, 2016.

According to Indiaresults.com, the results for the secondary school (class 10th) exam is likely to be declared on June 2.