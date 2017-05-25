App
India
May 25, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 likely by end of May; Class 10th result by mid-June: Reports

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare results for Senior Secondary School Certificate (Class 12th) exam for 2017 on May 24, as per an update by Indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 likely by end of May; Class 10th result by mid-June: Reports

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 results are likely to get delayed again and may be declared by mid-June while the Class 12 results could be declared by end of May, as per a media report.

Bihar board chairperson Anand Kishor told Hindustan Times that results will stretch to second week of June.

The delay in results is due to a 15-day teachers strike and because of detection of wrong solutions in the model answers that were given to teachers, says the media report. The board will compensate students with grace marks for the wrong solutions goof-up.

Students can log on to official website biharboard.ac.in to check out results.

Here’s a three-step guide:

> Log on to the website bihardboard.ac.in

> Once you see a results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar board Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th examination while for Class 10th, over 16 lakh students appeared.

 

Last year, the results were declared on May 20, 2016.

 

