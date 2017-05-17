Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 (Commerce, Science) to be declared: Check out biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare results for Intermediate Class 12 results for commerce and science streams today.

Several board results-tracking websiites such as Jagran Josh and Exam Results say the results could be out anytime today.

Students can log on to official website biharboard.ac.in to check out results.

Here’s a three step guide:

> Log on to the website bihardboard.ac.in

> Once you see a results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar board Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Results for the BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream are expected to be announced on May 28, according to Exam Results. There is no word on when Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Results will be declared.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for Intermediate exams, which concluded on February 25.

A Hindustan Times reported quoted a top Bihar Board official as saying that the results evaluation process had slowed down after evaluators complained of being paid low salaries and facing poor service conditions but that the board is confident of declaring it on time.

Last year, the results were declared on May 20, 2016.