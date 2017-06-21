Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2017 to be out at 11 am on June 22 on biharboard.ac.in: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2017 at 11 am on June 22, the Hindustan Times reported quoting board officials. A notification on the declaration date is likely to be put up soon on the official website biharboard.ac.in.

An Indian Express article had also said Tuesday that BSEB Class 10 Result 2017 is likely to be out on June 22.

Sources told HT the results were delayed as some of the toppers failed to appear before the board for a physical verification. The board called around 40 students in the top 10 list for physical verification and review of their copies.

There are also reports the Bihar Board BSEB plans to grant 8 grace marks to students to improve the overall pass percentage to 50-60 percent. It has already received consent from the government for the grant of 8 marks to students who fail in one subject and four in each subject for those who fail in two subjects. The pass percentage last year was low at 44.6 percent.

Status of result declaration date on online results partner indiaresults.com website, though, continued to remain unchanged. It said the declaration schedule is not fixed yet. Last year, the result was declared on May 29.

This year, the BSEB Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to March 8 and an estimated 16 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the official website:

> Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or Indiaresults

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Last year the pass percentage was at 75.15 with almost 25 percent failures, according to Examresults. The pass percentage for boys who appeared in BSEB Matric Exam was 72.88 percent while for girls it was 76.08 percent

Results for BSEB Class 12th Intermediate examinations were also declared on May 30. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25.