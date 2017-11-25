App
Nov 25, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhiwandi building collapse: Toll rises to 4; owner booked

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to four after the recovery of a woman's body and the police has booked its owner in connection with the case.

The unauthorised four-storey 'Tahir Biznor' building, situated at Navi Basti area in Thane, had collapsed on Friday.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI that the fourth deceased was identified as Parvin Khan (65).

The other three deceased were Ruksar Yakub Khan (18), Asfaque Mustaque Khan (38) and Jaibunissa Rafique Ansari (61).

The officer said nine people were injured in the collapse and they were admitted to various hospitals.

He also said rescue and relief operations launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called off at 6.45 am.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act was registered against the building's owner, a senior police official said.

The accused, Mohammad Tahir Rafique Ahmed Ansari (46), was absconding, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

Bhiwandi Tehesildar Shashikant Gaikwad had said the building was over ten years old and it was not in the list of dangerous buildings.

