App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhima Koregaon violence: RPI workers take out morcha in Sangli

The morcha was taken out from Vishrambaug locality of the city to the new Collector's office, a distance of around 4 kms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thousands of Republican Party of India (RPI) workers today participated in a morcha seeking action against perpetrators responsible for the last week's violence against Dalits in Bhima Koregaon in Pune district.

Local RPI leaders demanded that the judicial inquiry ordered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis into the violence be completed within a stipulated time and the culprits be awarded punishment.

The morcha was taken out from Vishrambaug locality of the city to the new Collector's office, a distance of around 4 kms.

Fadnavis had announced the probe by a sitting High Court judge into the caste clashes that broke out in areas nearby Bhima Koregaon on January 1 in which one person was killed.

The violence occurred during the bicentennial event to commemorate the defeat of Peshwas by the British forces in the Bhima Koregaon battle.

Dalits view the battle as the defeat of "casteism" of upper-caste Peshwas.

In the wake of the incident, various Dalit organisations observed a statewide bandh on January 3 which turned violent.

The Pune rural Police had registered an FIR against right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide 'Guruji' under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder as one person was killed in the caste clashes.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.