Beware of fraud calls asking details to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Even as the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts has been extended to March 31, 2018, customers have been getting calls asking them to link the two before December 31.

Times of India has reported an incident where a senior citizen named Dipti Mukherjee, from Middleton Street in Kolkata, received several calls from a person posing as an SBI bank employee, who repeatedly asked for her ATM PIN number so that he can link her bank account with her Aadhaar number.

The person threatened the 83-year-old that her account will be blocked if she does not link the two before December 31. When Mukherjee's grand daughter, who is a journalist by profession, confronted the caller, the person was exposed and she posted the incident on Twitter.

The police have begun to follow up on such complaints. After Mukherjee's family members twitted about the incident, SBI put out an official statement.



SBI or its employees never seek sensitive information like Card details, internet banking passwords etc through SMS/phone/email. We advise all our customers not to fall prey to such fraudulent SMS/calls/emails. Any such attempt may be reported to (1/2)

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 14, 2017

The report mentions another such racket that involves people posing as Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials looking to verify the Aadhaar number linked to their PAN card.

They ask for the One Time Password that is sent to that particular mobile to complete the original verification process.

The conmen then use this OTP to enter into the person’s Aadhaar profile, where they change the mobile number with which the Aadhaar number is linked, to one of their mobile numbers.

They then download Aadhaar apps which automatically detect the Aadhaar number to which the SIM is linked to. These apps then provide complete banking details of the victim which can be compromised by the conmen.