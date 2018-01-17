App
Jan 17, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEST to procure 200 mini buses to take on private shuttle services

BEST management has one month deadline to initiate the process of procuring these mini buses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber are not just competition to kali-peelis or autorickshaws but to another transport service that has been running in Mumbai since 1947--- BEST. To get back its customers and also attract more daily commuters, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) is planning to procure 200 mini buses, reports Times of India.

These buses, both AC and non-AC, will operate along the north-south and east-west corridors, connecting suburbs with commercial hubs such as the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, Fort, Colaba and Nariman Point.

"Procuring AC mini buses on wet lease will improve efficiency of service, ensure buses run to full capacity and the cash-strapped undertaking can save crores of rupees on maintenance and operations," said BMC chief Ajoy Mehta.

Earlier this month, BEST management had decided to scrap 156 old buses by January 31 to deal with losses. The fleet size will come down 3337 from 3500. Other reason for BMC to scrap buses was to be able to provide proper maintenance to other buses.

BEST management has one month deadline to initiate the process of procuring these mini buses. If they fail to do so then Mehta has even threatened them to recover Rs 21 crore given as Diwali bonus to employees from their February salaries.

According to sources, the mini buses are likely to run between Thane and Colaba as well as between Dahisar/Mira Road and Cuffe Parade. The AC mini buses will also connect Navi Mumbai and Thane to the commercial hubs in the island city. Some of these buses could also be deployed on busy feeder routes outside railway stations.

