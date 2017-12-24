App
Dec 24, 2017 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru techie who left home to meet prospective car buyer through OLX goes missing

While the case was registered at the Whitefield Police Station on Wednesday, nothing solid has yet been attained regarding the whereabouts of the missing techie

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mystery still surrounds the fate of a Bengaluru-based software engineer who has gone missing since Monday. No trace of Kumar Ajitabh has been found since he had left his home allegedly to meet a person in regard to the sale of his car.

As per a report in The Times of India, Ajitabh, who was working as a software engineer with British Telecom had, according to his roommates, put up his car for sale on the online marketplace OLX on Monday. While he left at around 6.30 pm to meet with a prospective buyer, he was active on WhatsApp till 7.30 pm, but soon got switched off with the last location of the mobile phone being Gunjur near Whitefield.

While the case was registered at the Whitefield Police Station on Wednesday, nothing solid has yet been attained regarding the whereabouts of the missing techie. Though the police have claimed that they have procured the data regarding call details, the fact that his mobile phone has remained switched off since Monday has hampered the investigation.

“We have checked all CCTV footage from around the locality and toll booths across the city. Based on tower location, his phone was last traced to Gunjur near Varthur around 7.30 pm, an hour after he left home, and it was later switched off. We have also alerted the police in neighboring states to trace the vehicle. Ajitabh had posted the ad for his car as he wanted money to join some professional course. He had informed his roommate about the prospective buyers before he left,” a police officer was quoted saying in a report by The New Indian Express.

Missing Ajitabh, who originally hails from Patna, was staying with friends in the city. He was reportedly selected for an Executive MBA program at Indian Institute of Management (Kolkata) and was selling the car to fund his education.

tags #Bengaluru #India

