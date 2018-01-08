Bengaluru municipal corp working on wrist bands to promote women's safety: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on wrist bands aimed at protecting women’s safety, according to reports. The bands are called “raksha bands” and will use wearable technology. The bands are a part of the local authority’s “Suraksha Mitra” project, and the BBMP has requested money from the Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund for this project.

The bands, which will contain a mobile-based app, will send SOS signals in the form of an SMS to pre-saved contacts, according to Bangalore Mirror. The device will be able to trigger an SOS signal when it detects a defensive arm movement. It will also send voice clips and snapshots to the police monitoring cell to enable immediate action.

The BBMP is targeting distribution of 10 lakh bands in three years, according to The Times of India. It has submitted a proposal to the Union Government requesting Rs 100 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund to develop these security wrist bands.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, BBMP Chief N Manjunatha Prasad said half of the bands’ costs will be borne by the government.

The BBMP Chief added, “We have sent the proposal to the union government for the grant of about Rs 100 crore under Nirbhaya Fund. We have also identified 7,500 junctions (‘dark spots’) in the city lights and CCTV cameras have to be installed in order to allow smooth functioning of this initiative,”.

Each band will cost Rs 400 to Rs 500, reports The Bangalore Mirror, citing a presentation by the BBMP.

According to The Times of India, users can crowdsource information about CCTVs and availability of security agencies in the area.